DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $12.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 445.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 77,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 63,698 shares during the period.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

