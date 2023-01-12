DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $12.19.
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM)
