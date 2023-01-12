Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

DYNT stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Dynatronics has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 million. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. On average, analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

