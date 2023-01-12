e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.90.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 3.8 %

ELF opened at $49.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 78.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.54. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $58.76.

Insider Activity

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $122.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.29 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 4,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $170,681.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,998,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 4,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $170,681.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,998,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $3,133,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,268,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,199 shares of company stock valued at $10,342,916 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

