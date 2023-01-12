E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) traded up 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.89. 778 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 211,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SSP shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09.

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $612.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.50 million. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other E.W. Scripps news, major shareholder Jimmy R. Scripps bought 101,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.26 per share, with a total value of $1,244,671.98. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 636,187 shares in the company, valued at $7,799,652.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other E.W. Scripps news, major shareholder Jimmy R. Scripps purchased 101,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.26 per share, with a total value of $1,244,671.98. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 636,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,799,652.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 9,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $140,693.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,794.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,075,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 8.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 17.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 85.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

