EAC Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.23 Million (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One EAC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EAC has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. EAC has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $6,772.43 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.44 or 0.00460856 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00018980 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000887 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00018951 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01367001 USD and is up 10.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6,360.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

