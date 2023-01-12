Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.54-$7.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Eagle Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.20-$4.53 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.0 %

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $415.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $53.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average of $34.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $65.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.37 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 11.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,590.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,348 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,903 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

