eCash (XEC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12.15 Million

eCash (XEC) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last seven days, eCash has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. eCash has a total market capitalization of $524.53 million and approximately $12.15 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,776.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.09 or 0.00655559 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00227595 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00041776 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000604 BTC.
About eCash
XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,277,754,673,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,277,829,673,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
