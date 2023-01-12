Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Rating) traded up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$128.50 and last traded at C$128.50. 176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 312 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$127.25.

The stock has a market cap of C$721.60 million and a PE ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$128.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$125.19.

Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.12 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%.

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

