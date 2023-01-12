EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.67

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.67 and last traded at $53.33, with a volume of 17529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EDPFY shares. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from €5.12 ($5.51) to €6.10 ($6.56) in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Trading Up 2.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day moving average is $47.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.63.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the production, transmission, distribution, and commercialization of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Brazil, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

