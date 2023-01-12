EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) is Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s 8th Largest Position

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. EMCOR Group makes up approximately 2.9% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 212.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In other news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,143 shares in the company, valued at $15,142,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,143 shares in the company, valued at $15,142,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,427 shares in the company, valued at $34,553,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,950 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.5 %

EME opened at $147.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.41. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.64 and a 12 month high of $156.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.13.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

