Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

EMR opened at $98.20 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.92. The firm has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Barclays dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.77.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

