Emfo LLC Acquires 8,893 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Emfo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1,743.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.5% of Emfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $250.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $251.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.60 and its 200 day moving average is $202.35. The company has a market cap of $130.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Stories

