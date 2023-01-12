Emfo LLC Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Emfo LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Corsicana & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.4% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in AT&T by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AT&T Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of AT&T stock opened at $19.41 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $138.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.21.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
