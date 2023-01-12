Emfo LLC Grows Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,009.7% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,830,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,683,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,012 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,438,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,146,000 after purchasing an additional 375,981 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,629,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,125,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,394,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 76,798 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $93.14 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.65 and its 200 day moving average is $88.74.

