Emfo LLC Has $399,000 Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Emfo LLC reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,303.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $49.50 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $42.35 and a 12-month high of $56.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.35.

