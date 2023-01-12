Emfo LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Emfo LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $198.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $239.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

