Empire Metals (LON:EEE) Trading Up 3.8%

Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.17 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.03 ($0.02). Approximately 8,360,902 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 6,662,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.95 ($0.02).

Empire Metals Stock Down 10.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.27. The stock has a market cap of £8.07 million and a P/E ratio of -5.80.

About Empire Metals

Empire Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of properties in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Austria. Its principal property is 75% owned the Eclipse Gold Project located to the north of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Georgian Mining Corporation and changed its name to Empire Metals Limited in February 2020.

