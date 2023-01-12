ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Stock Price Down 0.6%

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.30 and last traded at $16.30. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

ENB Financial Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35.

About ENB Financial

ENB Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for Ephrata National Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small-to-medium-sized businesses in Pennsylvania, the United States. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

