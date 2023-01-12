Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 9.0% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,186,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276,415 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Enbridge by 15.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,777,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Enbridge by 116.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Enbridge by 7.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,559,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $861,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Enbridge stock opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $83.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.6538 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 122.75%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

