Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Trading Down 6.9%

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.76. Approximately 5,403 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 797,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

NRGV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Energy Vault from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Energy Vault to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Energy Vault from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Vault currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67.

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Gross sold 16,250 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $58,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,607,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,161.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Vault during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Energy Vault during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Energy Vault during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Energy Vault during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Vault during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

