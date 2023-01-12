EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.13

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.13 and last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 17612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENLC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.36.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 2.60.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnLink Midstream

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $164,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,032.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of EnLink Midstream

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

