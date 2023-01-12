EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the energy exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $155.00. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EOG. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE EOG opened at $126.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 126.1% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

