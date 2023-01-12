EOS 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $104.43 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00005447 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $104.43 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOS has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00008732 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00026244 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004783 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004396 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004823 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000957 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,079,568,981 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,568,407 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

