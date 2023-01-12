EOS (EOS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $102.55 Million

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. In the last seven days, EOS has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $102.55 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00005363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008661 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00026041 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004799 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004342 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004742 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000941 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,079,584,287 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,583,654 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

