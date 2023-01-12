Epiq Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Epiq Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises 2.9% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Epiq Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of JAAA traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $49.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,407. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $51.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average of $49.14.

