Epiq Partners LLC Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

Epiq Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,336 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 9,729 shares during the period. Special Opportunities Fund comprises 2.5% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Epiq Partners LLC owned 2.83% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Triad Investment Management purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPE traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,791. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.0867 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

