Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Life Time Group Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LTH)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Life Time Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Life Time Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Life Time Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LTH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Life Time Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Life Time Group by 34.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Life Time Group by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Life Time Group by 82.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Life Time Group by 78.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
