Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
EQBK opened at $32.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $517.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Equity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.59.
Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 153.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 16.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 31.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.
Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.
