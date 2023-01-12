Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Trading Down 4.2%

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $9.05. Approximately 2,983 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 10,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ERMAY. Oddo Bhf downgraded Eramet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Eramet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Eramet Trading Up 4.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50.

About Eramet

ERAMET SA operates as a mining and metallurgical company worldwide. The company extracts and processes manganese ore, nickel ore, and mineral sands. It also produces ferronickel, high purity nickel metal, nickel salts, nickel and cobalt chlorides, nickel carbonate, nickel ferroalloys, and other metallic salts used in stainless steel, catalysis and pigments, and alloy steel and casting; manganese alloys, such as high-carbon ferromanganese, silicomanganese, low and medium-carbon ferromanganese, and low-carbon silicomanganese for use in batteries, fertilizers, pigments, different reagents, construction, and automotive industries; and mineral sands, such as titanium dioxide, high-purity pig iron, zircon, and ilmenite used in ceramics and pigments.

