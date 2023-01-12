Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essential Utilities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.80 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on WTRG shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.86.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WTRG opened at $48.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.96. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $52.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $434.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 22.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.97%.

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In other Essential Utilities news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $410,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 47.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.