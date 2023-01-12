Ethereum Classic Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $286.51 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $20.04 or 0.00110798 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.78 billion and approximately $286.51 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,088.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000427 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.95 or 0.00458586 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00019085 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.29 or 0.00919327 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.86 or 0.00634996 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005543 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00226085 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00243321 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,889,754 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.