Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Down 4.8%

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) shares fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $128.27 and last traded at $128.29. 17,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,125,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. Bank of America lifted their price target on Etsy from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.43.

Etsy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.03.

Insider Activity at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 123.01% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $594.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.19 million. Research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post -5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $290,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,242.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $290,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,242.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $134,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,422 shares of company stock valued at $26,753,386 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

