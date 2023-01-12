European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN) Shares Up 0.3%

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.24 and last traded at C$3.16. Approximately 164,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$3.15.
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 2.5 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.99. The firm has a market cap of C$291.57 million and a P/E ratio of 2.43.
About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.
