Everipedia (IQ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $16.52 Million

Everipedia (IQ) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $63.80 million and approximately $16.52 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.20 or 0.00435848 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,805.99 or 0.30784780 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.42 or 0.00956631 BTC.

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. The official website for Everipedia is iq.wiki. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the future of knowledge. The IQ token powers IQ.wiki, the world's largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. The IQ token is both a governance and DeFi token with IQ stakers governing the platform and earning rewards. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by BrainDAO's treasury of IQ tokens, stablecoins, blue chip NFTs, and other digital assets.The IQ token is integral to IQ.wiki. IQ token holders who stake their tokens with the HiIQ staking system, vote on governance decisions involving both the platform and the IQ token itself. IQ token stakers also earn IQ token rewards from staking their tokens with HiIQ and for contributing to the IQ.wiki platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

