Evolution Advisers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,659,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,279,000 after purchasing an additional 125,094 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,333,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,306,000 after purchasing an additional 131,944 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 657,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,256,000 after purchasing an additional 36,909 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 259,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6,568.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 201,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,580,000 after acquiring an additional 198,683 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.03 and a 200 day moving average of $75.82. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $100.61.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

