Evolution Advisers Inc. Buys 261 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 145.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 108,283 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $89.97 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $107.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.72.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.