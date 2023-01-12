Evolution Advisers Inc. Has $233,000 Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Evolution Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark comprises 0.2% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,127 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,498,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,738,000 after purchasing an additional 770,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 975,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,818,000 after purchasing an additional 652,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $136.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.30. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $144.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.58.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

