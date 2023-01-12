Exchange Capital Management Inc. Acquires 701 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 299.4% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BSCR stock opened at $19.31 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.13.

