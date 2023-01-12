Exchange Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 138.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCQ opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $20.96.

