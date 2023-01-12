Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $3.70 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHLC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 460,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,561,000 after acquiring an additional 276,857 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 254.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,067,000 after purchasing an additional 213,710 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1,095.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 204,041 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 392.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 202,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after buying an additional 161,043 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,286,000 after buying an additional 159,450 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $63.99 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $55.92 and a 1-year high of $68.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.08.

