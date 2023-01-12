Exchange Capital Management Inc. Purchases 360 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of VCR opened at $234.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $213.73 and a one year high of $335.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.64.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

