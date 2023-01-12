Exchange Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 239,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,322,000 after acquiring an additional 135,867 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 230.6% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $16,262,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $109.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.57. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.41 and a 1-year high of $130.38.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.