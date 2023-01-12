Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 25 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,978 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 70,346 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,222,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $484.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $214.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $489.30 and its 200-day moving average is $501.54. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

