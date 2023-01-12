Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 265 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 121,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,720,000 after acquiring an additional 12,956 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.78.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $281.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.59 and a 200 day moving average of $282.16. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $383.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

