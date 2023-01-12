Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 458 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.1 %

GILD stock opened at $87.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.42 and a 200 day moving average of $71.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.30.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

