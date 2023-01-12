Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Trading Down 8.7%

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.51 and last traded at $16.84. 2,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 457,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XPRO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Expro Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Expro Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.65.

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $334.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.00 million. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. On average, analysts predict that Expro Group Holdings will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 18,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $345,900.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,542,226.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 18,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $345,900.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 238,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,542,226.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $53,426.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 304,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,885,731.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,248 shares of company stock worth $1,172,855. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPRO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Expro Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,702,000 after purchasing an additional 653,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,669,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,265,000 after acquiring an additional 516,738 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,192,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,259,000 after acquiring an additional 480,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,790,000 after acquiring an additional 448,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

