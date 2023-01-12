FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.43.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $412.82 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $474.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $428.17 and a 200-day moving average of $422.21.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total value of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,886.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,359. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 87.9% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2,449.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 13,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

