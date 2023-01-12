Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.463 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $697.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $647.17.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $598.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $585.49 and its 200-day moving average is $493.97. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $638.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. The firm had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.12% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,299.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,299.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,072 shares of company stock valued at $12,180,047 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 72.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,720,000 after buying an additional 32,181 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,793,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 54,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,111,000 after acquiring an additional 20,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

