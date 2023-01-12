Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,548 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $65.02 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $69.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.75.

