Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,561 Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,103,000 after acquiring an additional 215,783 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2,735.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 140,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,366,000 after acquiring an additional 135,901 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $12,959,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,090,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,165,000 after buying an additional 60,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 224.1% in the second quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 71,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after buying an additional 49,095 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $160.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.89. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $137.81 and a one year high of $176.73.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.